JVC introduces DT-V21G11Z Vérité G Series LCD monitor
JVC has unveiled the DT-V21G11Z 21in HD monitor to its Vérité G Series of professional LCD monitors.
The monitor is the first in the G Series to be driven by mercury-free white LED backlighting. As a result, it consumes 20 percent to 30 percent less power than LCDs using conventional CCFL-driven lighting.
With its 1920 x 1080 nonglare IPS panel, the DT-V21G11Z offers a 178-degree viewing angle with 1000:1 contrast ratio and is compatible with ITU-709 standard color space for HDTV broadcasting.
It includes a 3G/dual-link HD-SDI input with embedded audio to monitor 1080p60 signals. Other inputs include component and composite to accommodate legacy equipment and a DVI-D input for Blu-ray playback.
The monitor includes 10-bit processing, built-in vector scope and waveform monitor, 11 marker functions, selectable gamma preset modes, and LTC and VITC time code support.
