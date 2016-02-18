JVC Announces GY-LS300 Rebate, Slo-Mo Upgrade

WAYNE, N.J.—Owners of JVC’s GY-LS300 4KCAM will be able to receive a $1,000 rebate and slow motion recording upgrade, the company announced on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The $1,000 rebate is only valid with new GY-LS300 camcorders that are purchased through an authorized JVC Professional Video Products dealer through March 31, 2016. The GY-LS300 is also eligible for a three-year extended parts and labor warranty.

The slo-mo upgrade will allow the GY-LS300 to record HD footage at up to 120 frames per second. It will be made available through a free firmware upgrade set to be released in April.