Jump PR Agency Website Garners ‘Climate-Positive’ Nod
The EFWA Climate-Positive Accreditation recognizes the website’s reduced carbon footprint
LONDON—B2B communications agency Jump has received the Climate-Positive Website Accreditation for its company website.
The accreditation recognizes Jump’s efforts to make its website digital sustainability by taking measures to reduce carbon footprint and maintain a low carbon threshold.
“Everyone at Jump is thrilled to receive the EFWA [Eco-Friendly Web Alliance] Climate-Positive Website Accreditation and we’re proud that our website is accredited as Climate-Positive as we take responsibility for our digital presence,” said agency marketing and creative strategist Victoria Orford.
More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).
