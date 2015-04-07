Joseph Electronics Launches Shadow Box

NILES, ILL. – Joseph Electronics has introduced the Shadow Box, the latest addition to the Caddie series of fiber-optic interfaces. The Shadow Box allows remote camera crews to expand their A/V signal options when the hybrid cable is the only cable available.

Shadow Box requires two units, one at the truck to provide A/V interface connections and one near the camera. Only short SMPTE jumper cables are needed on each unit to facilitate camera and truck connections; power then passes through the Shadow Box to the camera. The Shadow Box includes multiple channels – 3G video, IFB, intercom and audio.

Joseph Electronics will make the Shadow Box available in May. The company will demonstrate it at the 2015 NAB Show in Las Vegas.