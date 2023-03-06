Joint Industry Committee Unveils Criteria for Cross-Platform Measurement

NEW YORK—On behalf of the U.S. Joint Industry Committee (JIC)—the first collaborative forum to focus on premium video measurement—OpenAP has announced the publication of its initial requirements for premium video cross-platform currencies and measurement solutions.

JIC is composed of major media buyers and most major programmers as well as the streaming platform Roku. Their agreement on the requirements and criteria for assessing cross-platform measurement systems is an important milestone in coalescing the industry around common standards that will provide more accurate measurement of premium video advertising, the group said.

The JIC has identified minimum requirements that are needed for all cross-platform currencies to be used in buying and selling ads, with buyers and sellers having an equal voice in defining the criteria. Those requirements will be used to evaluate measurement solutions in the JIC’s forthcoming measurement certification program, which will work to establish suitability of various solutions before the 2024 Broadcast Year.

The requirements can be viewed here (opens in new tab) and revolve around these key areas:

Big Data

Technology & Infrastructure

Interoperability

Privacy

Transparency

Governance and Transaction Flexibility

Cross-Platform Measurement

Cross-Media Transparency, Media Integrations & Stewardship

To service the needs of both buyers and sellers, the JIC assembled media agencies, national programmers, streaming platform and trade association with participating companies responsible for setting the standards for new demo and advanced currencies.

Led by OpenAP on behalf of the JIC, the operating group includes leading industry executives across investment, research and advanced activation functions from media agencies Dentsu, GroupM, Horizon Media, IPG Mediabrands, Omnicom Media Group, Publicis Media and RPA; national programmers A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Fox, Hallmark Media, NBCUniversal, Paramount, TelevisaUnivision and Warner Bros Discovery; streaming platform Roku, as well as the VAB.