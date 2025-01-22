John Taylor Elected Chairman of ATSC Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The broadcast standards group ATSC has announced that John I. Taylor of LG Electronics USA has been elected 2025 Chairman of the ATSC Board of Directors.

The news comes at a time when broadcasters have been pushing for more NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0 capable sets to hit the market. LG was one of the companies instrumental in developing the ATSC 3.0 standards, but it stopped selling sets with ATSC 3.0 receivers in the U.S. after it lost a patent dispute case in 2023. LG is appealing the ruling.

“John Taylor is a respected industry veteran who has been at the forefront of key advancements in the television and broadcast industries for decades,” said ATSC president, Madeleine Noland. “His vast experience, strategic insight, and passion for innovation will be invaluable as ATSC continues to drive the next era of digital broadcasting.”

Longtime ATSC board member and Communications Chairman, Taylor brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the role. In his current position as senior vice president of LG Electronics USA, he serves as the most senior U.S. government affairs, corporate communications and industry relations executive for LG Electronics.

He has been an influential figure in shaping the digital television landscape in the U.S. for decades. Taylor’s contributions to the television industry include co-founding the Digital TV Transition Coalition during the 2000s, a pivotal effort in the U.S. digital television migration. Additionally, he served as Public Affairs Chairman of the Digital HDTV Grand Alliance in the 1990s, helping to shape the next generation of television technology at the heart of ATSC standards.

(Image credit: ATSC)

As the founding member and current Chairman of the AWARN Alliance, Taylor continues to advocate for innovation in advanced television broadcasting. He also serves on the boards of The Media Institute and the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation as well as the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers. Active for years in the Consumer Technology Association, Taylor is a member of the CTA Board of Industry Leaders, and he is the longest-serving member and former two-time Chairman of the CTA Video Division board. He has previously chaired various committees, including the CTA Communications Committee and 4K UHD Working Group.

“I look forward to working closely with President Noland, our Board, members and industry stakeholders to advance the development and deployment of ATSC 3.0 standards in U.S. and around the world, while continuing to assure ATSC’s key role in the rapidly evolving media and technology landscape,” said Taylor.

Noland thanked outgoing Chairman Richard Friedel for his ATSC Board leadership since 2022. Friedel continues as a member of the ATSC Board in 2025.