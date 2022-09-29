John Small Appointed Solutions Engineer at ASG

EMERYVILLE, CALIF.—Advanced Systems Group has hired John Small as a solutions engineer. He will provide technical expertise on infrastructure and workflows to clients in Los Angeles and the surrounding area and work closely with client management and technical engineering teams to identify issues and solutions for their media production environments.

Small joins the company from Quantum where he served as a pre-sales engineer. Prior to that Small spent 16 years in technical roles at CBS where he was director of technical operations and on-air promotions.

In a press statement, ASG President Dave Van Hoy said Small has “worked in every role you can imagine—from engineering to installation and configuration, environmental design, data center design and implementation, to project management.” He also was part of the remastering team on the original “Star Trek” series.

While at CBS, Small was responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of 70 Avid Media Composer NLEs and finishing bays, ProTools audio bays and graphics workstations, as well as the management of captioning services, publicity shoots and upfront presentations.