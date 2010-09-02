Jünger Audio to feature new TV audio processor
Dynamics processing specialist Jünger Audio will highlight the new T*AP TV audio processor at IBC2010.
Primarily designed for TV playout facilities, the T*AP TV audio processor provides loudness control, upmix and surround-sound processing for up to eight channels of audio.
The wide-band eight-channel processor (8 x 1, 4 x 2, or 6 + 2) focuses on automatic and adaptive loudness control using Jünger Audio’s ITU-compliant Level Magic algorithm. Using Spectral Signature technology, it also offers dynamic equalization so sound can be colored much more easily than can be achieved with a traditional multiband sound processor.
Optional Dolby decoding and encoding (D, D+ or Pulse), as well as metadata management, are also provided along with 5.1 downmix and Jünger Audio’s 5.1 UPMIX circuit.
Jünger Audio also will unveil a new GUI software application that shows loudness graphs and makes it easier to log loudness information.
See Jünger Audio at IBC Stand 2.C49.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox