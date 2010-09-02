Jünger Audio to feature new TV audio processor

Dynamics processing specialist Jünger Audio will highlight the new T*AP TV audio processor at IBC2010.

Primarily designed for TV playout facilities, the T*AP TV audio processor provides loudness control, upmix and surround-sound processing for up to eight channels of audio.

The wide-band eight-channel processor (8 x 1, 4 x 2, or 6 + 2) focuses on automatic and adaptive loudness control using Jünger Audio’s ITU-compliant Level Magic algorithm. Using Spectral Signature technology, it also offers dynamic equalization so sound can be colored much more easily than can be achieved with a traditional multiband sound processor.

Optional Dolby decoding and encoding (D, D+ or Pulse), as well as metadata management, are also provided along with 5.1 downmix and Jünger Audio’s 5.1 UPMIX circuit.

Jünger Audio also will unveil a new GUI software application that shows loudness graphs and makes it easier to log loudness information.

See Jünger Audio at IBC Stand 2.C49.