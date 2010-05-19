Jedi Mind files patent application for thought-controlled computer application

Jedi Mind has filed a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark office for its thought-controlled software application, Jedi Mouse. The application enables users to navigate the computer, click and double click to open programs and compose and send e-mail using only their minds. The application can be used by anyone but is especially beneficial to people with disabilities.

The application is enabled through the use of a specialized wireless headset by Emotiv called the epoc, which uses 16 embedded sensors to monitor electrical signals through the skull. The headset passes the signals to the Jedi Mouse software. Theoretically, the software can then extract patterns, which can in turn be used to control a wide range of electronics. The software is enabled through a training session, which uses visual feedback to train the operator to produce thought patterns that are usable in the software’s operational context.

Jedi Mind is on track to develop one new thought-controlled application per quarter and intends to patent all proprietary products to provide a stable of intellectual properties owned by the company. The demonstration video of "Jedi Mouse" is a real eye-opener. The application itself is available on the company's website. Jedi Mind plans to market the product to everyday users of the computer as well as to associations for the disabled, clinics and non-profit organizations. Potential applications in broadcasting and audio production range from the current mouse-enabling app up to futuristic direct-to-audio mind reading, plus gaming applications and the like.