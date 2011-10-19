ITV to streamline its distribution chain with Miranda

Miranda Technologies has announced that UK network, ITV, will streamline its distribution chain using highly integrated IT-based content delivery, based on Miranda’s iTX solution.

ITV’s move to an IT-based system will begin with its new Red Button interactive video services, which are due to launch later this year. The new system will offer much greater playout flexibility, enhanced scalability and a lower cost of ownership. All the key playout processes will be simplified, using a tight integration of Miranda’s systems that include NVISION routing, Kaleido multi-viewers, and iControl Playout Manager facility monitoring.

With this high level of facility integration, a single ITV operator will be able to monitor the entire content delivery chain, and quickly respond to any faults in the system to improve the QoS, using signal path and facility monitoring.