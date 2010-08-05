It's more than just a game at IBC2010; it's TV

For years, there’s been an almost natural attraction between sports and TV, and IBC2010 will recognize this close partnership with a day devoted to sports coverage and distribution.

IBC2010 organizers have designated Saturday, Sept. 11, to sports broadcasting and have scheduled four conference sessions to examine past, present and future trends in covering and delivering sports to viewers across the globe. The rich program planned for the day promise to make it a must-attend event for sports broadcasters, rights owners and those responsible for marketing and managing major sporting events.



The day will begin with a keynote speech from Manolo Romero, managing director of Olympic Broadcast Services. Romero, who also will receive the 2010 IBC International Honor for Excellence, will show clips of great Olympics moments. Roger Mosey, who is in charge of the BBC’s plans for the 2012 games in London, will then talk about the innovations he is planning for interactive, multiplatform coverage.



Peter Angell, director of production and programming for Host Broadcast Services (HBS), and the man responsible for all World Cup coverage, also will present his experiences with the production of stereographic 3-D coverage of multiple games during the recent World Cup soccer tournament. He is expected to speak frankly about his experiences shooting and delivering 3-D. Following his presentation, a panel will discuss the commercial prospects for 3-D sports coverage.

The final session of the day will look at the potential of interactive technology to give viewers a personalized viewing experience of their favorite sports. Among the questions on the table will be what opportunities exist for rights owners, sports leagues, individual teams and clubs to implement interactive technology to enrich the viewing experience. The session will present a case study of how NASCAR in the United States has deployed interactive technology to give viewers added viewing angles, views of virtual dashboards and a wealth of race parameters.