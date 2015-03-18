ITN Chooses Custom Consoles Desks
LEIGHTON, BUZZARD, ENGLAND — ITN has chosen Custom Consoles technical furniture as part of a new studio installation for Channel 4 News.
The main production desk is designed for use by a team of up to seven production staff. Integrated into the center of the desk is a Grass Valley Kayenne vision mixer with five flat-screen monitor displays on Ergotron adjustable supports. Immediately left is the director’s position which accommodates talkback and server control equipment plus an additional display screen. Four production-support positions are located to the left of the director, each incorporating a forward-angled equipment bay with 4 rack-unit capacity and dedicated monitor screens.
To the right of the vision mixer is a camera and lighting control position. This incorporates five equipment bays , each nine rack units high, and two flat-screen video monitor panels. Control panels for Shotoku robotic cameras are integrated into the desktop. A Strand lighting control palette and expansion mixer are located at the far right of the production desk.
