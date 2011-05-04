ITN accelerates broadcast operations with EMC Isilon

ITN, one of the UK’s largest independent news agencies, has deployed an EMCIsilon scale-out NAS to consolidate a range of broadcast and business operations, simplifying data and application management to accelerate productivity. Using Isilon, ITN has unified its news production, MAMA and data backup onto a single storage resource, improving workflow efficiency and reducing operating costs.

Working with Isilon channel partner Root6, ITN has deployed three Isilon clusters throughout its IT infrastructure to streamline its broadcast operations.