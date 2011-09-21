itfc teams up with GB Labs for HD Space

Deluxe subsidiary, itfc, has deployed GB Labs’ Space storage technology to manage HD content for its clients, who include UK’s Channel 5 and ITV.

itfc deployed GB’s Space central storage solution along with two Space EX’s and two additional RAID units for added performance, to help it store and manage HD content for its clients.

With itfc currently streaming HD at a maximum of 220 Mb/s, they needed a solution that would allow more guaranteed throughput under simultaneous read and write conditions, GB Labs were able to offer performance speeds of up to 4500 Mb/s during testing with its Space solution.