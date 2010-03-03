Isilon helps Travel Channel streamline workflow

The Travel Channel recently implemented an Isilon Systems IQ solution as the foundation of a new file-based production, scheduling and distribution strategy, which includes Apple’s Final Cut Pro 7 editing tools, Phoenix7’s Zeus media management platform, and transcoding and ingest technology from Telestream. The new holistic environment uses the Isilon scaled-out NAS to serve multiple edit suites and viewing stations at the firm’s HQ in London.

The 60TB Isilon scaled-out NAS solution uses GigE to serve content across every part of the Travel Channel content workflow. The company has estimated that the centralization of its 30,000 media tape library onto the Isilon cluster has reduced workflow tasks performed for content production staff by around 30 percent.