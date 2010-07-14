Isilon helps STN meet growing demand for satellite broadcasts

STN, a teleport services provider that delivers broadcasts over satellite to central and Eastern Europe, has successfully implemented an Isilon Systems scaled-out storage platform for its existing environment, which will help clients migrate to its new playout system.

With the Isilon scaled-out storage solution now running for six months, STN has had time to evaluate its effectiveness. In terms of reliability, the 216TB scaled-out storage pool consisting of six Isilon IQ 36000X nodes have delivered 100 percent uptime with levels of performance that easily meet the needs of the STN ingest and playout systems. STN now uses three people to manage storage instead of five, as with its old NAS.