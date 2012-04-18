IRT publishes Metadata Exchange schema BMF 2.0

The Institut für Rundfunktechnik (IRT) announces the publication of the Broadcast Metadata Exchange Format (BMF). BMF 2.0 is a vendor-independent format and enables a continuous exchange of metadata for radio, television and Internet. It was developed in cooperation with the German public broadcasters of ARD and ZDF.

BMF 2.0 facilitates the reuse of metadata and increases the interoperability between IT systems. The BMF model covers the data requirements for television production, planning, distribution, and archiving.

The XML schema of BMF 2.0 can be downloaded at http://bmf.irt.de/en.