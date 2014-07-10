Irish Company Launches Multiformat Delivery Service

Broadcasters want programs delivered in varying formats, which require file-based, high-speed broadband delivery.

DUBLIN, IRELAND—Specialist AV, a duplication facility offering mastering and replication, digital archiving, and digital file delivery, has announced a file processing and delivery service that offers everything from encoding, transcoding, uploading and securely delivering video files to broadcasters worldwide, in any format.

The new service is supported by an Aspera Server, Telestream Vantage Transcode Pro Software and a high-speed fiber channel connection at its Dublin headquarters. The installation was engineered and delivered by local systems integrator Tyrell, which completed the project on time and on budget while providing a fully scalable system that will grow with Specialist AV service as required.

Specialist AV has typically delivered edited files on USB or hard drive to tape for broadcast. With the transition from tape-to-file, the company can now meet the needs of content owners providing multiple versions of programs to broadcasters with varying requirements. This new service provides customers with the added benefit of transcoding or preparing the files to be format ready on a secure, audited, guaranteed delivery system.

Joe Murphy, managing director at Specialist AV, said that the transition to digital has been "a major milestone for the broadcast industry but the technological move from tape to digital has not been without challenges. More and more broadcasters want programs delivered in varying formats, which require file-based, high-speed broadband delivery. This investment allows us to offer our customers a range of transcoding and delivery options to suit all needs and budgets."