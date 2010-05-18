IPV Curator system to support file-based sports production at Infront Italy

Infront Italy is installing IPV’s Curator tapeless workflow solution to provide greater flexibility for its entire sports production workflow. An international, full-service sports marketing company based in Switzerland, Infront Italy handles the rights for the Italian football league (Lega Calcio).

Part of an integrated workflow based on Harris’ Invenio DAM, NEXIO servers, Velocity ESX editing and ADC playout automation, Infront Italy is commissioning the IPV Curator system for the current Italian football league season.

At Infront Italy live material will be ingested onto Harris NEXIO servers and logged using the Invenio DAM. Metadata can then be searched by users to find a particular scene or information they require to produce a program package. The IPV Process Engine detects the presence of a file on the NEXIO SAN and simultaneously creates a live Curator production proxy, complete with the associated metadata about the file attached to each clip. These live clips are made available to the regional bureaus via a dedicated Internet streaming facility. Using Curator, operators at these regional bureaus can edit the material and create EDLs. The localized package can then be conformed using the NEXIO InstantOnline III auto conform engine, while Curator’s XCode engine transcodes the finished piece for localized distribution or transmission using the Harris ADC playout automation system. Metadata for the completed item is then imported back into the Invenio system.