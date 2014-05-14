iPowow Teams With Golf Channel for Real-Time Interaction

ORLANDO, FLA.—iPowow is teaming up with Golf Channel to implement iPowow’s Participation TV platform to provide a real-time second screen experience to viewers. The network began using iPowow within its “Golf Central” and “Live From” programming during The Players Championship, May 5-11.



By using iPowow, Golf Channel will develop a new avenue to engage with its viewers and allow them to be a part of the conversation during its live news and tournament coverage. Golf Channel’s on-air talent direct viewers to a special website URL link – GolfChannel.com/vote – allowing them to vote on questions posed during live segments either using a computer or mobile device. Upon answering questions, viewers that cast votes will be able to then track second by second results as they are revealed instantly on television.



Only Internet access is required to vote, however Golf Channel plans to promote the use of iPowow within its programming and to its more than 2.3 million followers across several social media platforms. Viewers also will be able to share votes via Facebook and Twitter and invite others to join in the conversation.