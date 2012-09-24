iPhone 5 Sells Out at 5 Million in Three Days

CUPERTINO, CALIF.— Apple sold out its supply of the new iPhone 5 just three days after launch, the company said today. Apple sold more than 5 million of the devices, introduced into the market Sept. 21. Demand for iPhone 5 exceeded the initial supply, and Apple said that while the majority of pre-orders have been shipped to customers, many are scheduled to be shipped in October.



The 16 GB iPhone 5 is priced at $199; the 32 GB--$299; and the 64 GB model, $399. The previous release, the iPhone 4S, can now be had for $99, and the older iPhone 4 is now free with two-year carrier contracts under certain conditions.



Apple said iPhone 5 initially was made available in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and the United Kingdom. It will become available in 22 more countries on Sept. 28—Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland—and more than 100 countries by the end of the year.

