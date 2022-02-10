IP Showcase Returns to 2022 NAB Show

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), a consortium of vendors, media companies and organizations tasked with promoting the M&E industry's transition to IP has announced that it will return to the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 23-27. The organization will be in Booth W3925 in the LVCC's new West Hall.

"In its return to an in-person format, the extremely popular event will offer a wealth of information and insights from the people and organizations developing and adapting standards-based technologies," the organization said in a statement. "IP Showcase will feature collaboration between AIMS and technical partners AMWA, AES, EBU, SMPTE, and VSF; products from the industry's leading vendors; and updates on the adoption of IP. NAB Show attendees who visit IP Showcase will also have an opportunity to network with industry experts."

A popular fixture at industry trade events such as the NAB Show and IBC, the IP Showcase was launched at the 2017 NAB Show.