IP Showcase Returns to 2022 NAB Show
By Tom Butts published
Booth will feature collaboration between AIMS and technical partners AMWA, AES, EBU, SMPTE, and VSF
The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), a consortium of vendors, media companies and organizations tasked with promoting the M&E industry's transition to IP has announced that it will return to the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 23-27. The organization will be in Booth W3925 in the LVCC's new West Hall.
"In its return to an in-person format, the extremely popular event will offer a wealth of information and insights from the people and organizations developing and adapting standards-based technologies," the organization said in a statement. "IP Showcase will feature collaboration between AIMS and technical partners AMWA, AES, EBU, SMPTE, and VSF; products from the industry's leading vendors; and updates on the adoption of IP. NAB Show attendees who visit IP Showcase will also have an opportunity to network with industry experts."
A popular fixture at industry trade events such as the NAB Show and IBC, the IP Showcase was launched at the 2017 NAB Show.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
