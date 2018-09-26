ION Media Adds Five Full-Power UHF Stations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—ION Media has acquired five full-power UHF TV stations, expanding its nationwide presence with stations in Los Angeles, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Columbus, Ohio, and Dayton, Ohio, the company announced today.

The acquisitions take ION Media’s full-power TV station count to 70 in 61 markets. Together, the five newly acquired stations reach 9.1 million.

ION Media has acquired KILM-TV in Los Angeles from Sunbelt Television and WDLI-TV in Cleveland, WCLJ-TV in Indianapolis, WSFJ-TV in Columbus and WKOI-TV in Dayton from Trinity Broadcasting Network. The company also acquired five broadcast towers from Trinity to support the repack of some of its stations as part of the FCC’s reallocation of TV spectrum in support of its broadcast incentive auction. Financial details of the transactions were not immediate available.

“These acquisitions follow through on our commitment to invest in ION’s broadcast television growth story,” said Brandon Burgess, chairman and CEO of ION Media. “Over-the-air and over-the-top are the two fastest growing wireless delivery platforms for affordable quality television content. Our focus on UHF spectrum and quality content will allow us to best provide both OTA and OTT services to value-oriented distribution partners and consumers.”

According to an ION statement, the acquisitions reinforce the company’s position “as the largest U.S. holder of full power broadcast TV spectrum,” covering 1.3 billion MHz-pops and 225 million people around the country in all key metro areas.

