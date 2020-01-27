ION Media Acquires KMCC-TV In Las Vegas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—ION Media today announced its purchase of KMCC-TV in Las Vegas from Entravision Communications Corp. Financial details of the acquisition were not immediately available.

The move adds about 1 million TV households to the broadcaster’s nationwide footprint. The acquisition takes the number of ION Media’s total of full-power stations to 71 in the 62 biggest U.S. markets and means it has 41 owned-and-operated stations in the top 50 markets.

“ION is committed to investing in broadcast television and offering affordable high-quality content to all American households,” said Brandon Burgess, chairman and CEO of ION Media.

“Over-the-air broadcasting has grown to be the primary source of live linear television for nearly a quarter of the U.S. population. We serve this demand by offering ION content via over-the-air broadcast spectrum in high-growth markets like Las Vegas.”

With the purchase, ION’s full-power UHF station holdings cover 1.2 billion MHz-pops and 231 million people across the company, ION Media said.

