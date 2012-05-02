Internet Broadcasting Unveils New Mobile Suite



ST. PAUL, MINN.: Internet Broadcasting unveiled a new family of interactive mobile-marketing products that enable advertisers to offer text-based solutions for digital marketing campaigns.



IB Digital Agency’s mobile-marketing products enable consumers to respond to advertisers’ campaigns using SMS-based text messaging from their smartphones. These turnkey products, powered by SMS and mobile technology provider TextingForward, are the latest addition to the IB Digital Agency’s full suite of mobile solutions. As part of this integrated suite, the new mobile-marketing products can take full advantage of IB’s complementary offerings that streamline and automate all aspects of the digital marketing cycle, including creative, trafficking, workflow and reporting. The new products unveiled today include:



Text-for-Info—two-way SMS communication lets marketers reply to inbound texts with company information, specials and promotions. IB clients can include URLs, phone numbers, and other pertinent information.



Text-To-Win—IB clients can offer advertisers the ability to create random-drawing text-to-win mobile games (and register those mobile users). Services include picking a random winner and sending alerts to the winner and all runners-up.



Mobile Coupon—IB advertisers can create mobile coupons that users can redeem straight from their phones.



Capture Email—Viewers can opt-in to receive marketing information, newsletters and other ongoing communication from the advertiser.



The IB mobile marketing products are available immediately from Internet Broadcasting. Pricing information is available upon request.





