Interface Communications Deploys Seven Hitachi 1080p Cameras

FLUSHING, N.Y.—Mobile TV production services company Interface Communications recently upgraded its camera lineup to support 1080p production of NBA coverage with the addition of Hitachi Kokusai Electric America SK-HD1080 studio and field production cameras with 3G-SDI connectivity.

“Our existing cameras were 1080i and used HD-SDI connectivity, but the NBA production compound uses 1080p over 3G-SDI,” said Dimitrios Lagos, operations manager at Interface Communications. “Adding 1080p cameras would not only avoid the need for conversions in the NBA compound, but also give us greater format flexibility for projects with other clients.”

Interface Communications, which provides production services and engineering for sporting and entertainment events, fashion shows and church services, upgraded its 33-foot hybrid production truck Hermes earlier this year with the addition of the Hitachi cameras to support is NBA work, including pre- and post-game press conferences, events, such as the governor’s meetings, and supplementary feeds.

The production services company had previous experience with the Hitachi SK-HD1000 and SK-HD1200 cameras, which gave it a good reason to look at the SK-HD1080, said Lagos.

"We compared the Hitachi cameras to other manufacturers’ offerings, and found the SK-HD1800s to deliver visual quality that is just as good as the alternatives but at a more competitive price point,” he said. “The picture quality is amazing, and the price tag doesn’t break the back of a small company like ours. At the end of the day, very few people can tell the difference between the SK-HD1800s and much more expensive competitors.”

Interface Communications initially bought four of the cameras but since has acquired three more. The company first used the new cameras during the NBA All-Star Game in February.

In June, it used them for the NBA Finals and to date has used them for more than 20 productions, including the opening of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at the World Trade Center in Manhattan, Hitachi said.

Interface Communications finds several aspects of the SK-HD1080 to be beneficial, including the camera’s global shutter image sensors, which makes it easier to get a stable, flicker-free image for corporate clients who like to stand in front of an LED video wall to make presentations. The shutter is also especially helpful for low light conditions, such as those encountered during church services, said Lagos.

Lagos also lauds the cameras’ versatility and dependability. “The SK-HD1800s give us the flexibility to match whatever signal format is needed for any particular project, and we can be up and running fast, which is crucial when we’re setting up on-site under a tight timeframe,” he said. “And from a reliability standpoint, we’ve had no issues at all with the SK-HD1800s since we purchased them, despite them taking a beating with some of the crews that we use.”

