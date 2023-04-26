Intelsat Inks Deal for Exclusive Satellite Delivery of PBS Content

MCLEAN, Va.—Satellite operator Intelsat recently started delivering Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) educational, music and arts content across the continental United States, as part of an exclusive satellite distribution agreement, the company announced last week at the NAB Show.

Starting earlier this year, Intelsat’s Galaxy 16 Ku-band satellite started delivering iconic PBS content to 156 broadcast affiliates reaching an audience of nearly 50 million primetime viewers.

“As America’s largest public media enterprise, PBS trusts Intelsat to reliably deliver on their crucial mission of providing high-quality programming to their member stations across the continental United States,” said Pascale Fromont, Vice President and General Manager of Media for Intelsat. “With the addition of PBS to the Intelsat family, all major broadcasters in the U.S. are utilizing the Intelsat fleet for content delivery.”

Located at 99W, the performance and reach of Galaxy 16 into North America were key factors in PBS’s selection of Intelsat to meet its distribution needs. Intelsat says its Galaxy fleet is the most comprehensive in North America, serving 123 million TV households.

In addition to satellite, PBS also distributes programming via fiber to some of its member stations, particularly those in urban areas.