Intel VR Makes Cut for PGA TOUR Events

PONTE VERDA BEACH, FLA.—PGA Tour broadcasts will have a new tool in its bag with the announcement of an exclusive relationship with Intel to produce and distribute live virtual reality and live 360 video for six future PGA Tour events. This relationship came after Intel had previously provided VR coverage of The Players 2017 tournament in May.

Intel will produce these live VR experiences with Intel True VR Technology. Intel True VR uses panoramic, stereoscopic camera pods to create the immersive VR environment.

The first event that will feature the live VR experiences will be the Tour Championship, Sept. 21-24, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Live and on-demand VR and 360 coverage will feature holes No. 1, 15 and 18, available through the PGA Tour VR Live app on Samsung Gear VR headsets. The 360 video stream will be available via Twitter and Periscope, the exclusive social media platform to distribute this coverage during the deal term.

The 2017 President’s Cup international team matchup, held from Sept. 28-Oct. 1, at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., will also feature Intel’s VR coverage. Coverage will include footage from the driving range and fans. Golf Channel hosts Robert Damron, Rex Hoggard and Bailey Mosier will be part of the VR coverage, which will be available through the temporarily rebranded Presidents Cup VR Live app, as well as PGA Tour, Presidents Cup and Golf Channel Twitter and Periscope platforms.

The other tour events on the schedule will take place in 2018 and will include the Waste Management Phoenix Open and The Players Championship. The remaining events will be announced at a later date.