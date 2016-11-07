Intel Acquires VR Company Voke for Immersive Sports

SANTA CLARA, CALIF.—According to Intel, it has been working to deliver new, immersive sports experiences for fans, with one element of that being virtual reality. As part of these efforts, Intel has announced it has acquired Voke, a virtual reality company that was founded in 2004.

Voke’s TrueVR experience offers a proprietary paired lens, stereoscopic capture system to display realistic proportions and depth. Voke offers the experience on PCs, tablets, phones or VR headsets. Intel and Voke will use a model that will allow broadcasters and league channels to integrate the technology, per Intel’s announcement.

“Together, we can innovate and scale our new immersive sports business faster to bring fans the most personalized, fully immersive VR experience ever imagined and change the way networks, sports leagues and teams engage with their audiences,” said James Carwana, general manager of the Intel Sports Group.