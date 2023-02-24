InSync to Demo Updates to FrameFormer Video Conversion Platform at 2023 NAB Show

PETERSFIELD, U.K.—InSync Technology, a developer of high-quality video conversion, will debut updated versions of its FrameFormer software at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19 in Las Vegas. InSync says the latest versions deliver even higher quality in real time conversion using CPU only, while reducing the processor demands by as much as 20%.

The FrameFormer motion compensated frame rate and format converter is aimed at discerning users such as sports broadcasters who set very high standards for image processing where detail is absolutely critical to ensure viewers appreciate exactly how the action is developing and the ball is moving. InSync engineers work closely with expert users to ensure that the product delivers against the highest expectations.

FrameFormer software is designed to run on CPUs only, either in appliances on premises or, increasingly, in the cloud. As well as increasing quality, InSync says its engineers constantly strive to optimize the efficiency of processing, to create the best result at the lowest operating cost. For a typical broadcast contribution application with sub-sampled chroma video in and out, the new version of FrameFormer reduces CPU demand by up to 20%.

In addition, the software has now been ported to run on the highly efficient ARM processing architecture. Cloud compute providers have been expanding their ARM based capacity allowing users to streamline workflows and operational costs even further.

“Our customers tell us that preserving detail in their challenging content is what is critical for them,” said James Shepherd, CTO of InSync Technology. “For our development team, this means two things: continuing to raise the subjective image quality; and doing so with reduced resources, to minimise cost and environmental impact. What our new version does is allow smaller instance machines to be used – at a better price point and greater availability – while at the same time delighting the ‘golden eyes’ who are evaluating the performance of our solution every day.

“ARM is also a very important development for us,” Shepherd continued. “We designed FrameFormer from day one to be CPU-only software that was vendor and architecture agnostic. By rolling out the software for ARM, our users have the opportunity to achieve equivalent performance at a significantly lower price point.”

The new version of FrameFormer software is suitable for all existing and new users and will be available from mid-April 2023.

InSync will be in Booth C2013 in the Central Hall of the LVCC.