In-Stat: Time is Right for Transcoders

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.: TV service providers across the country are expected to buy more multiformat transcoding equipment for multiplatform content delivery, according to In-Stat. The research firm today said it expects the transcoder market to grow to nearly $300 million by 2014, and for that growth to drive acquisitions among vendors in the space.



Those vendors include AmberFin, Anystream, ATEME, Digital Rapids, Elemental, Envivio, Harmonic, Inlet Technologies, Media Excel, RadiantGrid Technologies, RipCode, Telestream, and ViewCast.



“The transcoder market is mostly comprised of small vendors that were formed to serve a particular segment,” said In-Stat’s Michelle Abraham. “In-Stat expects that some small vendors will be acquired by larger companies in the next few years in order to round out a company’s product portfolio.”



In-Stat said that North America would be the largest region for live transcoding, with growth coming also from EMEA and Asia. Worldwide revenues from enterprise-class multiformat transcoders will hit $297 million in 2014, the firm said.