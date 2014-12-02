Infinite Studios Opens State-of-the-Art Production Center in Singapore

IROQUOIS, Ontario, Canada - Singapore-based Infinite Studios announced it has implemented a full HD virtual studio using technology provided by Ross Video.



This is the first Ross Virtual Studio in Asia. In this system, Ross provided a single-vendor turnkey solution with a complete hardware and software for virtual set and augmented reality design services.



The Infinite Studios virtual studio includes Ross UX for virtual solutions control, XPression for graphics rendering, a Furio robotic dolly-based camera system, Carbonite switcher that also has the company's UltraChrome for keying, an NK router, and frames ofopenGear components. Additionally, Ross Virtual Design will also be supplying the virtual set and augmented reality elements, and Ross is providing overall project management through the launch of the studio.



“We’re very excited to implement Ross Video’s virtual set solution,” said Lawrence Ang, head of operations at Infinite Studios. “We felt as though Ross was able to meet our needs from end to end, and we can’t wait to see how our various clients are going to use these solutions to enhance their productions.”



Infinite Studios will make use of the full HD, 4K-capable virtual set solution by renting its expansive studio space to clients, who use the studios to produce a wide variety of shows.



As part of the relationship between Ross Video and Infinite Studios, the Infinite Studios virtual studio will serve as a demonstration studio for Ross customers throughout the region.

