IneoQuest and VisualOn Partner for Online Streaming Initiatives

MANSFIELD, MASS. – IneoQuest Technologies, a Mass.-based video analytics and service assurance tech provider, and VisualOn, a multimedia software company that offers video and audio playback across connected devices located in Silicon Valley, have announced a partnership to measurement of online media playback quality and audiences’ behavior.

Combining IneoQuest’s Endpoint Analytics SDK with VisualOn’s OnStream MediaPlayer (OSMP+) allows for baseline quality levels for customer satisfaction to be established by connecting streaming quality levels and content with their associated audience behaviors. It also allows video delivery platform risk areas to be quickly identified and addressed.

Once integrated, the Endpoint Analytics SDK and OSMP+ provide a platform to manage the customer’s video experience on smartphones, tablets and other connected devices. The operational and behavorial metrics from these mobile devices are aggregated and correlated for video providers to ensure a high-quality streaming experience.