Indonesia's largest cable TV provider uses Masstech for digital archiving

Indovision, Indonesia's largest satellite pay television provider will implement the Masstech (www.masstech.com) TOPAZ v7.5 platform to archive and manage its media assets, while taking advantage of a number of operational efficiency and cost benefits.

TOPAZ will manage digital archiving at Indovision's facility in Jakarta for preservation of its assets. Masstech technology offers unlimited storage policy with no on-going license fees for digital archiving on tape and disc-based libraries. Seamlessly integrating Miranda's iTX automated playout system and a Spectra T120 LTO5 library, TOPAZ will archive, restore and rapidly distribute media content for playout from the near line system. The cable provider has 10 playout channels and 25 commercial insertion channels.

Miranda's iTX is an IT-based automated playout platform for linear and on-demand television. The iTX system offers fully featured support for Masstech's TOPAZ via the iTX Media Watcher. The big advantage of Masstech's tight integration with iTX is that it eliminates the complexity of multiple steps required by other systems for faster workflow. This allows iTX to use TOPAZ for archiving, restoring and deletion of content in the Spectra library. TOPAZ moves the files from the main iTX location and when iTX requires archived content, TOPAZ restores it from the Spectra library directly into the iTX specified media folder.

TOPAZ enables a staff to search, browse and quickly access media content from its streamlined asset management data archive. It can be easily scaled should Indovision decides to add more storage capacity, bandwidth, broadcast devices or other applications.

Roscor Corp., a Chicago-based communications systems integrator with offices in Jakarta, supplied design and build services for the project.