India’s News Express Goes Hi-Def With AP’s ENPS

India’s first national high-definition news channel, News Express, has deployed the Associated Press ENPS news production system. The first site went live at the News Express headquarters in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The move is part of a planned network of the channel’s sites to install ENPS across India.



The latest production version of ENPS, which has full support for social media integration, was installed. A Quantel production system, an Omnibus automation and playout and VizRT graphics system have also been installed and integrated.



News Express Channel Head Mukesh Kumar said: “We are particularly impressed by ENPS’s ease of use, stability and the seamless integration it provides with third-party systems. The regular upgrades to ENPS will help to keep us up to date with the latest technology and trends in delivering news.”



The Noida site also encompasses space for the company’s broadcast news training academy. Journalism graduates will get hands-on experience in 21st century news production and learn how ENPS gives them access and control to information and media through one user interface.





