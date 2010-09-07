Independent station tackles tapeless workflow

KUSI, the McKinnon Broadcasting-owned independent station in San Diego, CA, used the HD launch of its local news in April as an opportunity to transform its news production workflow from a traditional tape-based to a digital file-based approach.

Producing six and a half hours of news every day, the station must wring every bit of efficiency from its workflow that is available. The station adopted tapeless acquisition for its HD ENG work and a server-based infrastructure in the newsroom.

In this podcast interview, KUSI chief engineer Richard Large discusses the thinking behind its transition to local HD news as well as decisions the station made about how best to support news production requirements for the Web and mobile.