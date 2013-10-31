Indecency Complaints Drop in Q1

WASHINGTON—Indecency complaints to the FCC were down in the first quarter of 2013.



A total of 619 such complaints were filed during Q1, most of those were filed in February. Overall, the total for the quarter is down 39% compared to the same period a year ago.



The commission received 418 broadcast-related interference complaints during the quarter; those are not broken out by radio and television. Interference complaints are part of a total of 1,140 miscellaneous programming complaints the agency received in Q1. Aside from interference, that total also include gripes related to issues like advertising during children’s television and pirate radio.



Just the existence of a grievance doesn’t necessarily mean wrongdoing by a broadcaster. The commission receives many informal complaints that don’t involve violations of the Communications Act, or a rule, policy or an order.



