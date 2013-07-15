Indecency Comment Deadline Extended Again

WASHINGTON—The public and the broadcast industry has more time to add to the more than 100,000 comments filed at the FCC in its docket devoted to broadcast indecency.

This is the second extension; the commission already extended deadlines for filing comments on whether the agency should develop an “egregious cases” policy and focus on those, rather than on fleeting, inadvertent indecent utterances. Comments were due June 19 and replies on July 18.

Citing the scope and complexity of the notice, the massive amount of remarks already filed, plus budget constraints and limited summer staff time, College Broadcasters, Inc. asked for 15 more days to file reply comments, precipitating the extension.

In “the interest of the public in having sufficient time for review and consideration of the various positions and concerns,” the FCC said in a notice it has OK'ed the request.

Now reply comments to GN Docket 13-86 are due Aug. 2.