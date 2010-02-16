I-MOVIX to release SprintCam V3 HD ultra-slow-motion system

I-MOVIX will release its SprintCam V3 HD ultra-slow-motion system in April 2010.

With the enhanced SprintCam V3 HD, a user will be able to capture images at 150fps to 2000fps and then replay them instantly in HD (1080i resolution at 50, 59 and 60) at speeds between 6x and 80x slower than real time.

Other new features include segmented memory; more compact 2U CCU housing; flexible EVS Multicam integration; auto-clip to enable mark-in to mark-out replay from the CCU; a digital lens interface; and added flexibility in the viewfinder interface.