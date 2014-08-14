I-Movix Extends Performance of X10 UHD Ultra Slow-mo System

MONS, BELGIUM— I-Movix has extended the performance of its X10 UHD 4K ultra-slow motion system to support both continuous super slow motion and ultra slow motion at frame rates of up to 1,000 fps.



Combining the core X10 ultra-motion technology with Vision Research’s Phantom Flex4K camera, X10 UHD supports operation in a range of modes to meet differing production requirements, and can be re-configured for new 4K or HD shooting scenarios. The X10 UHD has an increased dynamic range and now supports higher frame rates in SSM continuous mode.



For very high-frame rate ultra-slow motion in 4K sports coverage, the system operates in USM mode to deliver instant replays of up to 1,000 fps, while preserving a continuous live feed. For continuous non-stop recording, SSM mode delivers up to 120 fps at 4Kp60. When operating in HD resolutions (1080p or 1080i) X10 UHD offers up to 600 fps in continuous SSM mode, and up to 2,000 fps in USM Live and Replay mode.

The system can also complement these specialized applications by performing in a conventional live camera role. The X10 UHD is portable and can be specified in an RF version.

