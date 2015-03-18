IMG Chooses Forscene

LONDON — IMG has licensed the use of Forbidden Forscene video editing software for all of IMG’s digital rights channels in 2015. Under the agreement, IMG will use Forscene to edit and distribute sports highlight video content from the Forscene platform.

The contract was awarded after an evaluation process during which Forscene was tested ingesting multiple concurrent live SDI feeds, editing highlights packages, conforming edits that included client-specified metadata, and publishing to the IMG content delivery network.

IMG distributes more than 20,000 hours of content to major global broadcasters annually. This content originates from more than 200 clients and events including Wimbledon, the Australian Open, the ATP Masters Series, the R&A (governing body and organizer of The Open Championship), International Rugby Board, MotoGP, the National Football League and the International Volleyball Federation . IMG operates from more 30 offices worldwide and has daily exchanges with more than 4,000 key media contacts. IMG distributes across TV, audio, fixed media, inflight and closed circuit, broadband, and mobile. It also maintains a sports archive with more than 250,000 hours of footage and is partner in three joint ventures—Sports News Television, European Tour Productions and Asian Tour Media.