IMDb TV Launches on TiVo Stream 4K, LG Smart TVs and More
By TVT Staff
Amazon free streaming service also now available on PlayStation 4 and Nvidia Shield
SEATTLE—IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, has expanded the platforms that it is available on, officially launching on TiVo Stream 4K, LG Smart TVs, PlayStation 4 consoles and Nvidia Shield.
IMDb TV is the home to original and library film and TV content. The service is ad-supported.
These new platforms supporting IMDb TV are in addition to other recent announcements of the streaming service becoming available on Chromecast with Google TV and Roku. It is also available on Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles and Sony’s Android TV-based smart TVs.
For more information, visit www.imdb.com/tv.
