Imagine Teams With MSG Networks for Playout Production Center

LAS VEGAS—Imagine Communications is heading to the Big Apple to lend a hand to MSG Networks to help revitalize its playout production facilities. The installation will aim to expand the sports network’s ingest, storage and playout operations, as well as provide new editing capabilities and offering a path for future updates.

Key to the deployment will be Imagine’s Nexio+ AMP media server technology. The software-based platform supports more than 80 channels at MSG and integrates with the network’s Adobe Premiere Pro editing system. The Nexio Insight has also been included to deliver asset management capabilities, allowing operators to streamline multiple tasks involving cataloging, editing and distribution of content.

Imagine will also provide its Versio IOX Storage unit, a high-bandwidth storage system designed for live production facilities. With Versio IOX, MSG will have sharable and scalable storage over a 10-gigabit Ethernet link to manage the content lifecycle. This deployment will serve as the debut for the Versio IOX Scale-out NAS storage model that is powered by EditShare EFS and provides network operators with a storage system that can support high-bandwdith, high-volume media ingest operations.

The Nexio+ AMP unit supports UHD and HDR as well as a variety of codecs and formats. The Versio IOX, meanwhile, provides storage for today’s standard video formats and can scale to accommodate future increases in storage requirements, including 4K/UHD and higher resolutions.