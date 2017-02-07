Imagine Communications to Stock tpc Production Vehicle

DALLAS—Imagine Communications tech is off to Switzerland following an agreement with Swiss broadcast provider tpc and production center Switzerland ag to provide the distribution core, processing and multiviewer technology for a new mobile production center. This new truck will be designed to support uncompressed HD and UHD signals over IP based on the SMPTE ST 2110 standard for the transport of video and audio over IP networks.

With the new mobile production center, tpc will be able to simultaneously support HD and UHD production requirements, as well as be future-proof for any technological updates that may occur over the next decade, according to Imagine’s press release. Also part of the unit will be Imagine’s EPIC MV multiviewer, which will monitor the signals of a large number of dedicated screens, with inputs and monitor outputs all in IP.

SMPTE ST 2110 is a standard for the transmission of video, audio and meta data over IP networks and is the current destination of the IP standards roadmap endorsed by AIMS.

Switzerland’s tpc is a producer of international events for the Swiss and global markets. Its new mobile truck is being designed and built by SonoVTS.