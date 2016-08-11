Imagine Communications Joins VRT-EBU LiveIP Project

DALLAS—Imagine Communications has jumped on board as a technology partner for the LiveIP Project, a collaboration between Belgian public broadcaster VRT and the European Broadcasting Union. The goal of the project is to advance the adoption of IP-based media systems and production facilities.

VRT and EBU have developed a fully functional IP production studio based on industry standards for a high level of interoperability and leverage the benefits of IP to for efficiencies like automation and remote production. The LiveIP facilities will be used to produce some programming for the upcoming IBC 2016 conference.

As part of the project Imagine is contributing its SelenioFlex Live encoding system and its EPIC multiviewer as part of the LiveIP studio production set-up. The EPIC MV will be used to monitor all video sources and destinations, while SelenioFlex Live will stream content to internet-connected devices.

“Demonstrating that IP-based production facilities are ready for primetime today, as well as providing an environment for media companies to test and validate innovative solutions, is of paramount importance and Imagine Communications is proud to assist the LiveIP project in meeting these timely and vital objectives,” said Brick Eksten, chief product officer for Imagine.