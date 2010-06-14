Image-Cam employs eight Panasonic AK-HC1500G POV cameras for Indy race

Image-Cam, in Scottsdale, AZ, provided eight Panasonic's AK-HC1500G 1080i/720p switchable HD point-of-view cameras to Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) Productions to support live HD coverage of the Indianapolis 500.

Image-Cam has worked with IMS Productions for two years, providing production support for the race and for the Izod IndyCar series. IMS Productions, the media and technology partner to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as well as the Izod IndyCar series, provides live HD feeds of these events to broadcast and cable/satellite networks such as ABC, ESPN and Versus.

For its work with IMS Productions, Image-Cam designed a remote-control system that allowed the HC1500G to deliver pan/tilt views of race cars traveling in excess of 230mph. At this year's Indianapolis 500, eight of the systems were installed in different locations around the track to provide continuous coverage of the action.