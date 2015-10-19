Ikegami HDK-95C Cameras Hit Stony Brook Campus

MAYWOOD, N.J.—Stony Brook University has acquired three new Ikegami HDK-95C full digital portable CMOS camera systems for its in-house production company. These cameras will assist in documenting faculty research, creating educational and promotional materials, and streaming live events for the Long Island, N.Y.-based school.

The HDK-95C comes with native multi-format 2.5 million pixel, 2/3-inch CMOS sensors. As part of the Unicam HD line, it can also upgrade to 24p and 3G formats, including 1080/60p and 4:4:4 24p. The HDK-95C can be used in either the field or the studio.

Ikegami is a supplier of professional broadcasting equipment.