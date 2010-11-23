Ikegami cameras capture the action for NHL Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL have purchased four new HD cameras from Ikegami for their new arena and in-house HD media center.

The new cameras include three Ikegami HDK-77EC multiformat HD camera systems and one HDL-50 one-piece, digital, multiformat POV camera. The cameras will be used to provide live video for the new CONSOL Energy Center arena scoreboard and for promos, TV shows, advertising and other content produced by the franchise.

The HDK-77EC supports native 1080i/59.94Hz and 720p/59.94Hz dual format with CMOS sensors and can be used with a TA-79HD HD triax adaptor to use existing triax infrastructure. The HDL-50 has a newly developed 2.5-megapixel CMOS sensor, resulting in a digital video interface between sensor and Ikegami camera DSP, all in a small device with low power consumption.

The cameras were chosen after a shootout between various vendors. The Ikegami pick was made based on what the team said was the superior CMOS imaging of the cameras as well as cost effectiveness.