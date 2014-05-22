IHSE USA Releases VariCage 2100

CRANBURY, N.J.—IHSE USA, a manufacturer of KVM matrix switch and extender solutions for video environments and government agencies announced the expansion of its Draco vario line with the VariCage 2100 enclosure supporting HDMI, DVI Dual-Link, or DVI Dual-Head transmitters or receivers in only 4RU. The Draco VariCage 2100 is a rack-mountable, 21-slot enclosure that supports a wide range of fiber optic and cat-x KVM transmitter and receiver boards. Providing an efficient way to power and mount multiple transmitters and receivers, the VariCage 2100 simplifies integration where rack space and power outlets are at a premium.



The VariCage 2100 also features an optional redundant power supply where mission critical 24/7 operations is essential. The hot-swappable, module design allows for replacing or upgrading boards in the field at any time, without having to power down the system.



The 4RU enclosure provides exceptional thermal management for effective air flow to each board for cooling and increased reliability. Each plug-in board includes real-time status indicators for instant feedback on power, communications and alarm. Maximum cards slots available are based on the aggregate power consumption required by each card style installed.



Setup and card management for each board is accomplished through an on screen display. When combined with a matrix switch, additional control features are accessible via the Matrix Grid Software or a browser-based java application. For systems requiring SNMP management, a single slot card is also available.



There is a wide selection of available plug-in boards to support a variety of video and audio signal configurations. Double-wide cards with expanded signal features are also available and can be customized to fit just about any format requirement. Additionally the VariCage 2100 can be populated with any combination of transmitters and/or receivers, making it an option for systems needing both sources and destinations in the same work area.



The VariCage 2100 accepts any baseboard plug-in card from the Vario or Compact series of extenders. They are available for HDMI, DVI, Dual-Link DVI and Dual-Head DVI. Additionally, formats such as USB-HID, USB 2.0, digital audio, analog audio and RS-232 are supported as add-on boards.