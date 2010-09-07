IEEE BTS Symposium Set for Oct. 20-22



The Institute of Electrical and Electronics 60th annual Broadcast Technology Symposium will take place on Oct. 20-22 this year at the Westin Alexandria Hotel in Alexandria, Va. The event features a number of activities, including technical presentations in the fields of television and radio engineering, tutorials on Mobile DTV and IBOC, a panel discussion of the spectrum issues raised by the FCC’s latest broadband plan, evening receptions, and more.



Keynote speakers include Jim Martin, director of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance programs for the Secretary of Defense (Intelligence), and James O’Neal, technology editor at TV Technology magazine.



As at past BTS events, Continuing Education Units are available for registrants, with up to 2.5 CEUs for those who attend all three days of the Symposium.



Complete program and registration information is available at ieee.org/bts/symposium.



